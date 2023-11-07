The upcoming assembly elections in five Indian states, namely Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, are set to commence on Tuesday, November 7, with Chhattisgarh and Mizoram voting first.

These elections, spanning a month, are being dubbed as a 'semi-final' in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. National political parties, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, will use this opportunity to assess their standing ahead of the general elections.