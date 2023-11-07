Mizoram Election 2023 Live
India TodayNE | Updated: Nov 7, 2023 08:09 IST
The upcoming assembly elections in five Indian states, namely Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, are set to commence on Tuesday, November 7, with Chhattisgarh and Mizoram voting first. These elections, spanning a month, are being dubbed as a 'semi-final' in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. National political parties, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, will use this opportunity to assess their standing ahead of the general elections.
The upcoming assembly elections in five Indian states, namely Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, are set to commence on Tuesday, November 7, with Chhattisgarh and Mizoram voting first.
These elections, spanning a month, are being dubbed as a 'semi-final' in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. National political parties, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, will use this opportunity to assess their standing ahead of the general elections.
Mizoram Elections 2023 Live
Posted by :- Nandita Borah
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga arrived at the polling state to cast his vote, but failed to do so due to EVM machine not working. Repairing underway.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates
Posted by :- Nandita Borah
Mizoram Congress President Lalsawta cast his vote in Aizawl West III polling station.
Mizoram Elections 2023 Live Updates
Posted by :- Nandita Borah
People have reached polling stations to cast their vote for the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 which began at 7.00 am today. Elections for 40 Legislative Assembly seats in Mizoram is underway. The results will be announced on December 3rd. The northeastern state has over 800,000 eligible voters who can cast their vote at 1,276 polling stations.
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