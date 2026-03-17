10 government Bills passed during 28-day Mizoram Assembly Budget session

A total of 10 government Bills, including one aimed at banning polygamy and enhancing women’s rights, were passed during the 28-day Budget session of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly.



The session, which began on February 17, was adjourned sine die on March 16, with Speaker Lalbiakzama presenting a summary of the proceedings.



During the session, the House passed the state Budget for the financial year 2026–27, amounting to Rs 17,469.91 crore. It also approved supplementary demands for grants worth Rs 3,724.25 crore for the 2025–26 fiscal.



Among the key legislations passed was The Mizo Marriage and Inheritance of Property (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to ban polygamy and strengthen women’s property rights. Other Bills included The Mizoram (Prevention of Public Land Encroachment) Bill, 2026 and The Mizoram State University (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes shifting the base of the planned state university from Aizawl to Lunglei.



According to the Speaker, the Assembly received 1,248 starred questions and 396 unstarred questions during the session. Of the starred questions, 1,231 were admitted, 27 rejected, seven withdrawn, and 300 listed for discussion. Among unstarred questions, 376 were admitted, 17 rejected, and three withdrawn.



The House also adopted a resolution urging the inclusion of the Mizo language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Lalbiakzama commended members for maintaining decorum and a cordial atmosphere throughout the session.