100 Mizoram students set out on first Bharat Darshan tour to Delhi

A group of 100 students from Mizoram left for New Delhi on September 3 as part of the Bharat Darshan tour, the first such programme organised in the state under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and facilitated by the Border Security Force (BSF).

Governor Vijay Kumar Singh flagged off the tour at Raj Bhavan, calling it an important step to broaden students’ exposure beyond state borders. He thanked the Centre, the MHA and the BSF for supporting the initiative and described it as a “well-planned effort to help young people understand the country’s diversity and unity.”

Singh urged the students to approach the journey with curiosity, ask questions freely, and use the experience to contribute positively to Mizoram’s growth. “India has many cultures, languages and communities, yet it stands united. This tour will give you the chance to see and learn from that,” he told the students.

BSF DIG Ahsan Sahedi, who also addressed the gathering, said the force is committed not only to safeguarding the nation’s borders but also to strengthening national integration.

He noted that the MHA had entrusted the BSF with conducting Mizoram’s first-ever Bharat Darshan tour, underlining the importance of such exposure for students in the region.

The tour aims to give participants firsthand experience of the country’s history, institutions and cultural diversity while encouraging them to carry back insights that can inspire local development.