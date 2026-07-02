112 convicted in 35 corruption cases as Mizoram ACB releases first annual report

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Mizoram has secured the conviction of 112 individuals in 35 corruption cases over the past 16 years, according to its first-ever Annual Report released on July 2.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma unveiled the ACB's Annual Report for 2025–2026 at the Chief Minister's Conference Hall, describing the publication as an important step towards strengthening transparency and accountability in public administration.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the report would serve as a reminder for government employees to perform their duties with integrity, maintain financial propriety and uphold transparency in governance.

He said corruption remains a major challenge to good governance and the state's overall development, stressing that tackling the problem requires the collective effort of both government employees and citizens rather than a single agency alone.

Lalduhoma also said the state government has strengthened both the ACB and the Mizoram Lokayukta to improve the fight against corruption. He expressed confidence that officers and staff of the two institutions would continue to enhance their professional capabilities.

According to the report, the ACB received 17 corruption-related complaints during 2025–2026. Fifteen of these were taken up for preliminary enquiry, leading to the registration of six regular cases.

The Bureau also completed 14 preliminary enquiries, including cases carried forward from previous years, and disposed of seven regular cases during the reporting period.

The report noted that between 2010 and 2026, the ACB secured convictions against 112 people in 35 corruption cases that were charge-sheeted and tried before the Special Court under the Prevention of Corruption Act.