139 BH series registration numbers issued in Mizoram since 2022

The Mizoram government has issued BH (Bharat) series registration numbers to 139 applicants since September 2022, officials of the state transport department said.

The BH series, a pan-India vehicle registration system, was introduced by the Centre in August 2021 and came into effect on September 15 of that year.

The first BH series number in Mizoram was issued on September 1, 2022, and since then, 139 vehicles have been registered under it.

According to officials, the beneficiaries were primarily government and private sector employees who frequently travel or are transferred to different states across the country.



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Only eligible candidates meeting the requirements under Rule 47 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, have been issued BH registrations.

Officials further clarified that the BH series registration is restricted to central and state government employees, defence personnel, and private sector employees whose companies have offices in at least five states or Union Territories.

They also mentioned that certain regulations were modified last year to allow the issuance of a BH series number for only one vehicle per person.