14-year-old boy killed, four injured in landslide in Mizoram

A 14-year-old boy was killed and four people were injured after a landslide triggered by heavy rain struck Vairengte town in Mizoram's Kolasib district early Saturday, September 12, police said.

The incident occurred around 4.30 am in Vairengte, near the Mizoram-Assam border, Kolasib Superintendent of Police Lalrinpuia Varte said.

The deceased was identified as Zodingliana. His body was recovered from the debris by police personnel and local volunteers, the SP said.

Two of the injured were taken to Silchar in neighbouring Assam for treatment, while the other two were admitted to the Vairengte Community Health Centre.

The landslide destroyed two houses and another establishment, according to police. One of the damaged houses was a double-storey timber structure, while the other was an Assam-type house.

The affected buildings were occupied by three families comprising 17 people, Varte said.

Authorities are assessing the extent of damage caused by the landslide.