16 deaths, 581 houses damaged in natural disasters in Mizoram last year: Minister

At least 16 people lost their lives and 581 houses were damaged due to natural calamities in Mizoram over the past year, State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Lalnilawma informed the Assembly on March 12.

In a written reply to a query from opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator K Laldawngliana, the minister said the state witnessed several disasters, including landslides, heavy rain, cyclones and other natural events that led to loss of life and property.

He said the state government has provided ex-gratia payments of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the 16 victims who died in these incidents.

According to the minister, a total of 581 houses were damaged during the same period due to landslides, rain and other calamities.

The affected families were also provided financial assistance, with compensation ranging from Rs 1.3 lakh to Rs 4,000 depending on the category of the house and the extent of the damage, Lalnilawma said.