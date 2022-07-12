The first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay arrived in Mizoram, on Tuesday after travelling across the country. On June 19, 2022, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi launched the historic Torch Relay at the IG Stadium in New Delhi.

MLAs and the officials from the Sports & Youth Services Department, Mizoram State Sports Council, Mizoram Olympics Association, and other sports enthusiasts gave a grand welcome to the Chess Olympiad Torch Relay. The Torch will depart from Mizoram to Arunachal Pradesh today evening.

The Torch relay reached Lengpui Airport where it was taken to Lengpui Community Hall for the Grand Welcome ceremony. Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte is Chief Guest for the function.

Grand Master Mitrabha Guha carry the torch and he handed over to the Minister Robert Romawia after the Chess Olympiad Torch reached Mizoram.

Selected players from Mizoram Chess Association played chess with official torch bearer Grandmaster Mitrabha Guha at the function for welcoming the rally and for the awareness of chess in the state.

India has been the first-ever country to start the Chess Olympiad Torch Relay as per the Olympic tradition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the historic torch relay at Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi on 19th June 2022.

The first-ever torch relay of the Chess Olympiad, which will be held in Tamil Nadu later this month, reached Nagaland’s capital Kohima on Monday.

On Sunday, the torch had travelled to Guwahati and Shillong. Earlier, the torch reached Gangtok and Siliguri on Friday.