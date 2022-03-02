Mizoram: Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga said over 24,200 Myanmar nationals "took refuge" within the state following a "military coup" in the "neighboring country."

The Mizoram chief minister informed the state legislature that according to the government record, on February 12, there were 24,289 Myanmar refugees taking shelter in Mizoram.

He said that the number of Myanmar nationals escaping to the state has "swollen recently" due to a re-established clash within the neighboring nation, particularly in Chin state.

The government has encouraged the center to assist the displaced Myanmar nationals but it was not conceivable for the Central government to directly help them since India isn't a signatory to the UN Refugee Convention of 1951 and its 1967 Protocol, said by the CM.

Zoramthanga said, “The Centre assist us and in turn, we help the Myanmar nationals". Adding to his statement he also said that his government has looked for more help to the state so that it may give help to the Myanmar nationals. The state government is making endeavors to guarantee that the "displaced Myanmar nationals don’t face" issues.

State Home Minister Lalchamliana informed the state legislature that "the state government has so far released Rs 380 lakhs for the arrangement of the provision to people displaced from Myanmar."

The Home Minister said, “The funds are being used for the development of help camps, foods, drinking water and clothing, electricity, medical help, and sanitation facilities, among others."

The displaced Myanmar nationals took shield in all the 11 districts over the state with Siaha district lodging the highest at 8,381 taken after by Champhai- 5,925 and Lawngtlai- 5,409. Kolasib district has the least number at 135.

According to the government record on 12 February, there are 499 Myanmar nationals in the Aizwal district. And 143 relief camps in different parts of the state. Out of the total of 24,289 Myanmar nationals, 9,033 are staying in relief camps and the rest are still living outside the camp.

The convergence of individuals from Myanmar started in late February last year taking after the seizure of power by the Myanmar military on 1 February. The Myanmar nationals taking shields in Mizoram are generally from Chin state, "who share ethnic ties with the Mizos."

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