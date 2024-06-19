The Mizoram Police have announced the implementation of three significant new criminal laws from 1st July 2024 across India. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), replacing the Indian Penal Code of 1860, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), replacing the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1973, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), replacing the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, will be enforced nationwide.

The BNS introduces 358 sections, down from the 511 sections in the IPC, and adds 20 new crimes, with increased imprisonment sentences for 33 offenses. Community service penalties are now applicable for six crimes, and mandatory minimum punishments have been established for 23 offenses. The BNSS expands police custody durations from 15 to 90 days, based on the offense, and includes 531 sections, an increase from the 484 sections in the CrPC.

To ensure a smooth transition, the Mizoram Police have undertaken comprehensive training and capacity-building initiatives in collaboration with BPR&D, Mizoram Law College, and the Mizoram Forensic Science Laboratory. An MoU with Mizoram University aims to enhance the training of police personnel, judicial officers, and other officials.

Five Oversight Committees have been formed to address legal issues, technology upgrades, training, digital investigations, and financial implications. An infrastructure budget of Rs. 13.4 Crores has been submitted to the state government to support these changes.

Technical teams from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) have successfully tested updates for the new laws in the offline CCTNS system, ensuring readiness across all police stations. Additionally, key police personnel in Aizawl, Champhai, Lunglei, Lawngtlai, and Saitual have begun piloting crime scene videography for heinous crimes.

Awareness campaigns, educational videos, and literature on the new laws have been prepared for both police personnel and the public. Modified versions of forms and FAQs specific to Mizoram have been distributed across all police units.

In preparation for enhanced forensic capabilities, four mobile forensic vans have been stationed in Aizawl, Lunglei, Champhai, and Kolasib, with an additional ten vans expected. Proposals have been made to recruit trained forensic staff and establish five District Mobile Forensic Units in key districts.

Awareness campaigns are also being conducted in churches, educational institutions, and NGOs to educate the public on the new laws.