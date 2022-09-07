Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana has informed the assembly that a total of 30,401 persons from Myanmar had crossed the international border and sought asylum in Mizoram since the military in the neighbouring country overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's democratic administration in February last year.

According to reports sent by district deputy commissioners to the home department on August 20, of the 30,401 Myanmarese, 29,253 are now being protected in the state, the minister stated in a written response on Tuesday.

All of the state's Myanmarese have been profiled by the government, and 30,177 persons have received identity cards and refugee certificates.

"Profiling is more or less finished, but it is an ongoing process and handled in a gradual manner as there are still new entries," he added. "Some people used to regularly return to their communities."

According to Lalchamliana, the state's disaster management and reconstruction department have already given the refugees Rs 3 crore in relief. Following intense hostilities between the Myanmarese Army and rebel group Arakan Army, there has been a recent inflow of individuals from the neighbouring countries into the state's southernmost Lawngtlai district, an official claimed.

Following military confrontations in the neighbouring country on August 31, Lawngtlai Sub-divisional Officer (Sadar) T T Beikhaizi reported that 589 additional people from Myanmar reached the district in the previous seven days.

5,909 migrants from the neighbouring nation have so far sought asylum in Lawngtlai, according to Beikhaizi, who also serves as the task group's district nodal officer for refugees from Myanmar. Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Serchhip, Hnahthial, and Saitual are the six Mizoram districts that share a 510-kilometer international border with Chin State in Myanmar.

The bulk of refugees resides in relief camps, while a smaller number are housed by local relatives, and a smaller number rent homes. Other than the government, NGOs, churches, student organisations, and village administrations give food and other aid to the people of Myanmar.

Earlier, more refugees from Myanmar are entering the southernmost part of Mizoram's Lawngtlai District after a fire exchange between the Myanmar Army and the Arakan Army started on August 21. Currently, a total number of 17086 Myanmar refugees is recorded in the state of Mizoram.

In the Lawngtlai District, there were reports on August 21 that villagers of Sabualtlang village had heard some firing on the border, but it was found that it was speculative firing by a small patrol.

After that, there was a report on the Arakan Army attack on the Myanmar Army post in Varang, defended by a company of 61 LIR of the Myanmar Army.

Again on August 31, firing started between both armies for about an hour. Casualties on either side are not known.

After the incident, nearby villages are vacating their homes by using boats and bringing along all of their household goods, including pet animals, bedding, rations, etc.