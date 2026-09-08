33 more pledge eye donation in Mizoram, total donors cross 9,300

Thirty-three students in Mizoram have pledged to donate their eyes after death, taking the total number of registered and pledged eye donors in the state to 9,345, an official said on September 8.

Health and Family Welfare Principal Director Dr Lalthlengliani said the rise reflected growing awareness about corneal donation in Mizoram.

The pledges were made during the 41st Eye Donation Fortnight programme held in Aizawl on Monday. The state previously had 9,312 registered eye donors.

The Mizoram Eye Bank was inaugurated on July 31, 2008, while the state’s first successful corneal transplant was performed on September 25, 2009, she said.

So far, 632 people have donated their eyes after death, while 400 people have registered as recipients, the official said.

Certificates of appreciation were also presented to the families of 67 donors whose eyes were donated during 2025-26.

The eye bank has retrieved 42 corneas during the current financial year up to July, with 23 corneal transplants already performed, Lalthlengliani said.

Corneal donation is a time-sensitive process in which the cornea of a deceased donor can be used to restore sight to people suffering from corneal blindness.