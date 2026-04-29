43 cadres of last active Hmar insurgent group to surrender in Mizoram

As many as 43 cadres of the Lalhmingthanga Sanate-led faction of the Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) [HPC(D)] are set to lay down arms in Mizoram on April 30, marking a significant step towards lasting peace in the state, officials said.

The ‘homecoming ceremony’ will be held at the Police Central Training Institute in Sesawng, about 40 km from Aizawl, in the presence of Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Home Minister K Sapdanga.

The surrender follows the signing of a peace accord between the Mizoram government and the HPC(D) on April 14, effectively bringing an end to insurgency in the state. Though largely inactive in recent years, the Sanate-led faction was considered the last surviving ethnic insurgent outfit in Mizoram and had allegedly been involved in sporadic criminal activities, including extortion in Hmar-dominated areas.

The agreement, signed at Sakawrdai in Aizawl district, headquarters of the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC)—focuses on the socio-economic development of the Hmar-majority region. It includes provisions for enhanced budgetary allocation, a special development package, infrastructure upgrades, and improved connectivity.

As part of its charter of demands, the HPC(D) sought administrative restructuring of the SHC, establishment of development and agriculture offices in Sakawrdai, and increased annual funding from the 2027–28 financial year. It also called for official recognition of cultural events such as Sikpui Ruoi festival and Hmar Martyrs’ Day within the council’s jurisdiction.

The SHC, which covers 31 villages in northern and northeastern Mizoram bordering Assam and Manipur, was established following an earlier peace accord signed in 2018 with another HPC(D) faction. The current accord builds on those efforts to bring remaining insurgent elements into the mainstream.

Officials said the government has assured that it will take steps to implement the demands outlined in the agreement.

The Sanate faction traces its roots to the original HPC movement formed in 1986, which had demanded an Autonomous District Council under the Sixth Schedule. Over the years, different factions entered into peace agreements, with the latest development seen as the final phase of the peace process.

A leader of the group said the ruling Zoram People's Movement government had played a key role in facilitating the return of the cadres through sustained dialogue.