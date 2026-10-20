The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 43.2 lakh sticks of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 8.64 crore in Mizoram, suspected to have been smuggled from neighbouring Myanmar, the Union Finance Ministry said.

Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the DRI's Aizawl Regional Unit intercepted a truck at Tuirial village along the Champhai-Aizawl Road while it was heading towards the Mizoram capital.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 432 cases containing 43.2 lakh sticks of 'Patron' brand cigarettes, according to an official statement.

Examination revealed that the cigarette packets did not carry the mandatory pictorial and health warnings prescribed under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003.

The cigarettes and the truck were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, and the driver was arrested, the statement said.

The DRI said the seizure highlighted the use of cross-border routes for the illegal movement of foreign-origin tobacco products and formed part of its efforts to dismantle smuggling networks and strengthen enforcement along vulnerable border areas.