45 villages yet to be electrified in Mizoram, minister tells Assembly

As many as 45 villages in Mizoram remain either un-electrified or de-electrified, the state’s Power and Electricity Minister F. Rodingliana informed the Assembly on March 5.



In a written reply to a query by Prova Chakma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the minister said efforts are underway to provide electricity to households in these villages under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).



Rodingliana said sanctions have already been secured and three contractors, including two from outside the state, have been finalised to carry out electrification works in the remote villages.



“The Guaranteed Technical Particulars drawings for supply of materials have already been approved, and initial supplies have begun reaching some of the designated sites,” he said.



The minister also informed the House that several transformers across the state have been damaged, with 71 units currently awaiting allotment for repair. Despite the damage, power supply has not been completely disrupted in most areas as electricity is being back-fed from nearby functioning transformers to ensure continuous supply.



Explaining the delays in repairing transformers, Rodingliana said distribution transformers must first undergo a formal survey and obtain approval from the department’s head office before being transported to specialised workshops in Silchar in Assam for repair.



He noted that a shortage of manpower has slowed the preparation of survey estimate reports, while the poor condition of the Aizawl–Silchar road over the past year has further delayed the transportation of transformers.



However, the minister said that when road conditions are stable and staff are available, the department usually maintains a backup stock of repaired units to expedite replacement.



Addressing safety concerns, Rodingliana said the government has also planned to replace severely corroded electric poles that pose a risk of collapse. He added that Rs 2.70 crore has been sanctioned in the 2025–26 financial year for the replacement of rusted poles across the state.



The minister further noted that demand for extension of Low Tension (LT) power lines remains high and that such works are being prioritised depending on the availability of additional government funds.