5,050 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup seized in Ahmedabad-Mizoram supply case

The Ahmedabad Special Operations Group (SOG) has seized 5,050 bottles of codeine phosphate-based cough syrup allegedly being supplied through an unlicensed distribution network involving a company in Mizoram.

According to officials, the investigation was launched after the SOG received information that codeine-based cough syrup was being supplied to several states in North India by a company allegedly operating without a valid licence.

During the probe, officials found that consignments had been dispatched to a company in Mizoram, which was also allegedly operating without the required licence. The seized syrup was packed in 34 cartons.

ACP, SOG, SS Ninama said a case has been registered against both the alleged supplier and the recipient company under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Officials have identified the alleged owners of the supplying company as Hiren Kantilal Patel and Parsh Vora. The Crime Branch is investigating the wider network to determine the duration of the alleged illegal operation, identify other persons involved and trace possible supplies to other states.

Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the medicines and the extent of the alleged distribution network.