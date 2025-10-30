56 opposition voters switch to BJP as Union minister campaigns in Mizoram by-election

A significant political development unfolded at a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in Silsury when 56 voters from rival parties joined the BJP during a campaign event for Mizoram's Dampa assembly by-election.

The defectors included Lolita Bala Chakma, unit vice-president of the Zoram People's Movement, and Karuna Chakma, a ZPM village council candidate, along with their supporters from Silsury East and West villages. Members from both ZPM and the Indian National Congress switched allegiance at the gathering held at Silsury Playground in Mamit district.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union minister of state holding independent charge of multiple portfolios including the Prime Minister's Office and the Department of Space, led the campaign rally for BJP candidate Lalhmingthanga Sailo. The minister arrived at 12:10 pm to address the crowd.

Speaking at the event, Singh urged Chakma voters to support the BJP candidate in the November 11 by-election, promising what he termed a "double engine government" connecting Dampa to Delhi. He pledged that a BJP victory would result in improved infrastructure, enhanced border connectivity, and development programmes for border communities in Mizoram.

The rally, which began at 11 am, was chaired by Durjya Dhan Chakma, former chief executive member of the Chakma Autonomous District Council and current BJP district president. Speakers included Santana Chakma, a cabinet minister from Tripura's government, Dr K Beichhua, BJP Mizoram president and MLA, and Tripura BJP MLA Sambhu Lal Chakma.

Before the rally, a delegation of Chakma leaders from Mizoram and Tripura met Singh to request central government intervention for constructing a two-lane national highway from Tripura border's Kawnpui to Zochawchhuah. The proposed road would improve access to the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project linking the Chakma Autonomous District Council with Myanmar.

Cultural performances by Mongali Chakma, a Tripura-based artist, and local troupes from Silsury and Kamalanagar were presented during the programme.