65 people from the Bawm Tribe of Bangladesh Chittagong Hill Tracts entered Mizoram early Sunday morning.

The Bawms who entered are currently put up at Vathuampui village of Southern Mizoram's Lawngtlai District. The village community leaders have provided them with food and shelter.

A source under the condition of anonymity stated that the group consists of 24 males and 17 females; with 14 male and 10 female children. It has also been reported that several of them are sick/ill.

These individuals had to travel through rough forest terrain before entering Mizoram.

Furthermore, the District administration is currently making an assessment of their situation.

It is worth mentioning that adding to the Myanmar nationals entering Mizoram seeking refuge, several tribals from the Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh have entered the State following clashes between the Bangladesh Army and the Kuki Chin National Army.