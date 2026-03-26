68 candidates file nominations for Aizawl municipal polls

A total of 68 candidates, including 28 women, from four major political parties have filed their nominations for the upcoming elections to the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC), officials said on March 26.

Polling for the 19-member civic body is scheduled for April 21, while counting of votes will be held on April 27.

According to election authorities, the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), and the Indian National Congress have fielded 19 candidates each. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated 11 candidates.

The nomination process concluded on Wednesday. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on March 27, while March 30 has been set as the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

Officials said over 2.37 lakh voters, including 1.28 lakh women, are eligible to cast their votes in the AMC elections.

The municipal corporation comprises 19 wards, of which six are reserved for women. The remaining 13 wards are open to candidates of all genders.

In the previous AMC elections held in February 2021, the MNF secured a majority by winning 11 seats, while the ZPM won six and the Congress secured two seats.