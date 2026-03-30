68 candidates in fray for Aizawl Municipal polls; voting on April 21

A total of 68 candidates, including 28 women, are set to contest the upcoming elections to the Aizawl Municipal Corporation, scheduled to be held on April 21.

According to Mizoram State Election Commissioner Lalhmingliana Tlau, none of the candidates withdrew their nominations on the final day of withdrawal, confirming a full slate of contestants for the civic polls.

The candidates comprise 40 men and 28 women representing four major political parties—the ruling Zoram People's Movement, the main opposition Mizo National Front, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Indian National Congress—along with 19 Independent candidates.

Polling will be conducted for the 19-member civic body, with counting of votes scheduled for April 27. Over 2.37 lakh voters, including approximately 1.28 lakh women, are eligible to cast their votes.

Of the 19 wards under the municipal corporation, six have been reserved for women candidates.

In the last AMC elections held in February 2021, the MNF had secured a majority with 11 seats, followed by the ZPM with seven seats, while the Congress won one seat.