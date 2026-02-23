93 per cent biometric enrolment of Myanmar refugees completed in Mizoram

The Government of Mizoram has completed 93 per cent of the biometric enrolment of refugees from Myanmar taking shelter in the state, with authorities aiming to finish the remaining process shortly.

State Home Minister K. Sapdanga informed the Assembly that the biometric enrolment drive, launched under the Ministry of Home Affairs’ directives, is in its final phase. “Altogether, 93 per cent of the biometric enrolment for Myanmar refugees was completed as of February 5. We aim to complete the remaining work as quickly as possible,” he said.

According to official data, Mizoram is currently hosting 38,059 people, including refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh, as well as internally displaced persons (IDPs) from neighbouring Manipur. Of these, Myanmar nationals form the largest group, numbering over 28,000 and spread across all 11 districts of the state. Bangladeshi nationals account for around 2,300 individuals, of whom 13 per cent have been enrolled biometrically so far.

The enrolment process, conducted through the Foreigners Identification Portal and Biometric Enrolment system, began in late July last year. Officials noted that while data collection in relief camps is comparatively easier, reaching refugees residing in rented houses across different localities has posed logistical challenges.

Senior officials also cited technical glitches and weak internet connectivity in remote villages as obstacles that slowed progress in certain districts. Despite these hurdles, authorities have pushed forward to ensure coverage of the refugee population.

Mizoram shares a 510-kilometre international border with Myanmar to the east and a 318-kilometre border with Bangladesh to the west. A significant number of Myanmar nationals, mostly from the Chin community, fled to Mizoram following the military coup in Myanmar in February 2021 and subsequent clashes between armed groups and the military.

Officials added that although the number of Myanmar refugees fluctuates due to frequent in-and-out migration, efforts are ongoing to ensure that all eligible individuals are brought under the biometric identification system in a time-bound manner.