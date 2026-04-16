94 per cent turnout in home voting for Aizawl civic polls ahead of April 21 voting

Nearly 94 per cent of eligible voters under the home voting facility—including senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and individuals with chronic illnesses—have cast their votes in the upcoming civic polls, the Mizoram State Election Commission said on Thursday.

According to officials, out of 2,768 registered voters under the special category, 2,594 exercised their franchise during the home voting process, which was conducted over four days and concluded on Thursday.

General voting for the 19-member urban local body in Aizawl is scheduled to be held on April 21, while counting of votes will take place on April 27.

A total of 68 candidates, including 28 women, are contesting the elections. The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Mizo National Front (MNF), and Congress have fielded 19 candidates each, while the BJP has nominated 11 candidates.

The home voting initiative is aimed at ensuring inclusive participation by enabling vulnerable sections of voters to exercise their democratic rights from their residences.