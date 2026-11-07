The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has released the first tranche of its $108 million loan to support the implementation of Mizoram's Universal Healthcare Scheme (MUHCS), with the state receiving Rs 205.49 crore, officials said on Saturday, November 7.

The ADB released $21.6 million to the Union Ministry of Finance on October 29 after Mizoram achieved two Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs) under the programme.

The Ministry subsequently transferred Rs 205.4858 crore to the state's account on November 5, officials said.

Of the total amount received, Rs 20.54 crore, accounting for 10 per cent, will be treated as a loan, while the remaining Rs 184.93 crore, or 90 per cent, will be provided to the state as a grant.

The financial assistance is aimed at supporting the implementation of the MUHCS, the state's universal healthcare initiative.