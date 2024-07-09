The number of swine deaths caused by African Swine Fever in Mizoram reached 5,321 as of July 9, with 299 pigs reported dead and 435 culled.

Mamit district is the worst affected with 137 pigs reported dead on July 9, at the tourist town of Reiek.

According to officials from the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, the total number of pigs that died from January to July 9, 2024 in Mizoram is 5321, while 10,040 pigs have been culled since.

Meanwhile, the highest number of pig fatalities this year was recorded on June 20 with 328 deaths and 306 pigs culled.

The department also mentioned that 159 villages/localities across the state have been infected by the swine flu.

Department officials said the resurgence of the ASF outbreak has been continuing since 2021. They added that the flu is prevalent in warm monsoon weather. The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department stated that 33,417 pigs died due to ASF in 2021, 12,795 in 2022 and 1,039 in 2023.