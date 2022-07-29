Mizoram has been plagued by the contagious African Swine Fever (ASF) since the first outbreak was recorded on March 21 in Mizoram's Lunglei district, which borders Bangladesh. The outbreak has currently affected 129 villages and localities in 10 out of 11 districts. The districts affected are Aizawl, Champhai, Lunglei, Hnahthial, Lawngtlai, Kolasib, Saitual, Mamit, Serchhip, and Khawzawl.

As per the data released on Friday by the animal husbandry and veterinary department, 73 have died daily and the cumulative death is 9225. Also daily 35 pigs are suspected to die because of ASF. Number of suspected village and local areas affected are 65.

As per the government statement 30 pigs were daily culled and the cumulative culled was 7880.

Earlier, the Mizoram government has sought assistance from the Centre to compensate pig farmers, whose pigs have been killed during the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF).

The Mizoram government has disbursed compensation of Rs 10.48 crore to 2,488 farmers, whose pigs and piglets have been culled to prevent further spread of ASF.

State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary minister Dr. K. Beichhua said that Chief Minister Zoramthanga had in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged him to provide monetary assistance under PM’s special package to compensate the pig farmers for their losses.

He said that the state government is also taking steps to give compensation to the farmers, who lost their pigs due to ASF.