The outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) shows no signs of abating in Mizoram, with fresh cases reported on Saturday further worsening the crisis among pig farmers. According to the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, 36 more pigs have died due to the virus, while 22 were culled as a preventive measure. This brings the cumulative pig death toll in the state to 3,461 this year, with a total of 1,102 pigs culled.

Lunglei district reported the highest number of casualties on Saturday, accounting for 31 deaths and 22 cullings. Lawngtlai district also recorded 5 pig deaths during the same period.

Four districts have borne the brunt of the ASF outbreak in 2025 — Mamit, Lawngtlai, Siaha, and Lunglei. The cumulative pig mortality figures stand at 173 in Mamit, 1,255 in Lawngtlai, 1,979 in Siaha, and 54 in Lunglei.

Data from the department indicates that ASF has spread to multiple villages in these districts. In Mamit, three villages have been affected with 48 pigs culled. Lawngtlai district reports 15 affected villages and 315 pigs culled. Siaha has been the worst hit, with 26 villages affected and 693 pigs culled so far. Lunglei has reported outbreaks in five villages with 46 pigs culled.

Authorities continue to enforce culling and containment measures to prevent further spread of the disease. However, the relentless rise in pig mortality has raised concerns among farmers and the state administration alike, with fears that the epidemic could deal a severe blow to Mizoram's pig farming economy if left unchecked.