African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak in Mizoram has claimed the lives of nearly 1,500 pigs and piglets since the beginning of this year, according to an official from the state's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department.

The highly contagious viral disease has currently affected 80 villages or localities across seven districts in the northeastern state. On June 6 alone, 64 pigs succumbed to the disease, while 235 were culled to prevent further spread.

"At least 1,488 pigs have died due to ASF, and 3,002 have been culled to prevent the dreaded swine fever since January," the official stated.

The outbreak was first reported in March 2021 at Lungsen village in south Mizoram's Lunglei district, near the Bangladesh border. Authorities believe the disease was introduced through illegally imported pigs from the neighboring country, as Mizoram shares a 318-km-long international border with Bangladesh.

Statistics from the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department reveal the severity of the outbreak, with 33,417 pigs dying due to ASF in 2021, 12,795 in 2022, and 1,039 in 2023 so far. To control the spread, 12,568 pigs were culled in 2021, 11,686 in 2022, and 928 in 2023.

The state government has imposed a ban on the import of pigs from outside Mizoram. Additionally, the department has implemented strict measures, including prohibiting the import or export of pigs from infected zones.

African Swine Fever is a highly contagious and fatal viral disease affecting domestic and wild pigs. The outbreak has dealt a severe blow to the state's pig farming industry, causing significant economic losses and disrupting livelihoods.