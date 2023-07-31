The Mizoram government has commenced the process of collecting biometric details of these individuals, following an instruction from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. With over 30,000 Myanmar nationals finding shelter in Mizoram since February 2021, this pilot project aims to record crucial biometric data to manage the situation effectively.

Last week, the state's Home Department Officer on Special Duty-cum-Joint Secretary, David H. Lalthangliana, confirmed that the pilot exercise of gathering biometric data had been initiated across all 11 districts, with a particular focus on relief camps where many of the refugees have sought shelter.

In April, the Ministry of Home Affairs had directed both Mizoram and Manipur to collect biometric details of illegal immigrants, and in June, they were reminded to complete the exercise by September 30. However, the process faced delays as the original format had to be altered to accommodate data collection from Myanmar nationals.

Prior to this official exercise, the Mizoram government had independently conducted a profiling of the Myanmar nationals and had issued identity cards to them. Chief Minister Zoramthanga had expressed reservations regarding the Centre's instruction to deport the Myanmar nationals, citing ethnic ties and humanitarian grounds for providing them shelter.

The majority of the Myanmar nationals currently reside in relief camps, while others have found temporary housing in rented accommodations or with relatives. To support them during their stay, the government, NGOs, churches, and local villagers have been providing food, while some of the refugees sustain themselves through daily labor.