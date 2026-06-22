Agriculture can drive transformation towards Viksit Bharat 2047, says Mizoram Governor

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on June 22 said that agriculture and allied sectors remain the backbone of the rural economy and can play a transformative role in achieving the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 if managed effectively and sustainably.

Addressing the inaugural session of three major meetings, including the 15th Research Council Meeting of Central Agricultural University, at the College of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry (CVSc & AH) in Selesih, Aizawl, the Governor stressed the need for stronger collaboration among scientists, researchers, educators and farmers to accelerate agricultural transformation across the Northeast.

Highlighting the strategic importance of agriculture in a predominantly rural region, Singh said the sector has immense potential not only to improve livelihoods but also to serve as a key driver of economic growth and inclusive development.

He emphasized that innovation, research, technology adoption and sustainable farming practices will be crucial in enhancing agricultural productivity and ensuring long-term prosperity for farming communities.

The Governor also called for greater coordination between academic institutions and stakeholders to address emerging challenges in the agriculture sector and unlock new opportunities for rural development across the region.