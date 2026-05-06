AIR Aizawl a ‘Vital Guardian of Mizo Identity’, says minister during 90-year celebrations

Mizoram Information and Public Relations Minister B Lalchhanzova on May 5 described All India Radio (AIR) Aizawl as a “vital guardian of Mizo identity,” highlighting its enduring role in preserving the state’s culture and language.

The remarks were made during a musical concert event as part of the broadcaster’s 90th anniversary celebrations. The minister lauded AIR for its long journey, noting that it has played a crucial role in safeguarding indigenous traditions at a time when many cultures worldwide face gradual erosion.

He said AIR has evolved beyond a conventional media platform to become a custodian of Mizo heritage, significantly contributing to the promotion of local literature and music while instilling pride and positive values among the people.

Speaking on the occasion, AIR Aizawl Director and Cluster Head Dr Lalropuia traced the evolution of the broadcaster, stating that it has served as a key communication medium for the masses even before India’s independence. He added that AIR continues to act as a crucial link between the government and citizens, contributing to national development and aligning with the country’s broader vision initiatives.

Established on June 8, 1936, with headquarters in New Delhi, AIR currently operates around 230 stations nationwide, including Aizawl.

As part of the ongoing celebrations, AIR Aizawl will organise a walkathon on Friday, while the main commemorative event is scheduled for June 8 at Vanapa Hall, to be attended by Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

