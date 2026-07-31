AIR Aizawl at 60: Mizoram Home Minister hails radio station as guardian of Mizo language and heritage

Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga on July 31 hailed All India Radio (AIR) Aizawl as one of the foremost institutions preserving the Mizo language and cultural heritage, saying the station has also guided younger generations in the correct use of the language.

Speaking at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of AIR Aizawl, Sapdanga highlighted the broadcaster’s enduring contribution to safeguarding Mizo identity and maintaining a strong connection with people across the state.

“AIR Aizawl has remained a source of comfort and encouragement for people facing hardship,” the home minister said, adding that its broadcasts continue to reach even remote areas and provide information, education and guidance to the public.

Sapdanga said radio has continued to remain relevant despite rapid technological changes and a modern environment in which direct human interaction is increasingly limited. He described AIR Aizawl as a trusted source of credible news, a daily companion for listeners and a platform that has nurtured generations of local talent.

The celebrations were significant as AIR Aizawl completed 60 years, while All India Radio marked 90 years nationally.

The home minister said AIR-empanelled artists continue to enjoy immense respect among musicians across the country. To commemorate the milestone, he unveiled a commemorative plaque and released the Diamond Jubilee souvenir.

Earlier, AIR Director and Mizoram Cluster Head DR Lalropuia recalled the station’s history and contribution to the state. Established on July 31, 1966, during a period of political unrest in the region, AIR Aizawl was initially created to provide reliable information and strengthen public safety.

Over the decades, the station has grown beyond its role as a news broadcaster and emerged as an important bridge between the government and the people, contributing to Mizoram’s development, Lalropuia said.

He urged the staff to maintain their commitment and ensure that AIR Aizawl continues to evolve with changing times while preserving its longstanding connection with the people.

AIR Aizawl currently has a workforce of more than 300 employees.