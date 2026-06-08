AIR has strengthened unity among Zo communities across regions: Mizoram CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday, June 8, hailed All India Radio (AIR) as a vital force in fostering unity among Mizo or Zo ethnic groups spread across different regions, describing the public broadcaster as a trusted voice that has connected communities for decades.

Speaking at a function marking the 90th anniversary of AIR in Aizawl, the Chief Minister said the broadcaster has played a significant role in reaching people not only across India but also in neighbouring countries, helping strengthen ties among Zo communities living in different geographical areas.

Lalduhoma said AIR has remained one of the country's most reliable and influential sources of information since its inception. He also praised its contribution to the promotion and preservation of the Mizo language.

According to the Chief Minister, AIR has served as an excellent model for the proper use of the Mizo language while helping preserve important events and records from Mizo history for future generations.

Highlighting the broadcaster's historical significance, Lalduhoma said AIR played an important role during India's freedom movement and has continued to promote national integration over the years.

He recalled that the AIR Aizawl station, established on July 31, 1966, served as a crucial source of information during periods of unrest and insurgency in Mizoram. During curfews, when people were unable to gather, AIR helped keep communities connected through news bulletins, hymns and religious broadcasts, he said.

"AIR remains an important guardian of cultural heritage. Achieving AIR Artist status continues to be a highly respected distinction among renowned Mizo singers," the Chief Minister said.

Officials noted that AIR is the largest radio network in India and one of the largest in the world, broadcasting in 23 languages and more than 146 dialects. Its multilingual broadcasts reach audiences in over 100 countries.

Director of AIR and Cluster Head of Mizoram, D.R. Lalropuia, also addressed the gathering and highlighted the broadcaster's continued relevance despite rapid technological advancements. He said AIR has successfully adopted digital initiatives and introduced new programmes to remain connected with modern audiences while maintaining its public service mandate.