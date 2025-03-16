Aizawl FC climbed out of the relegation zone for the first time this season with a vital 2-0 victory over Delhi FC in their I-League clash on Sunday. Winger Lalbiakdika starred with a brace, scoring in the 40th and 77th minutes to secure three crucial points for his team.

The win lifted Aizawl to 19 points from 19 matches, surpassing the bottom two, although they have played one more game than SC Bengaluru. Delhi FC remains at the foot of the table with 13 points from 19 outings, facing an uphill battle to avoid the drop.

Aizawl dominated the early proceedings and could have taken the lead within the opening 25 minutes. Lalthankhuma’s header drifted just wide, while Laltlanzova failed to capitalize on a goalkeeping error by Debnath Mondal, squandering a golden opportunity from close range.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 40th minute. A misdirected clearance found Lalbiakdika, who skillfully controlled the ball, beat his marker, and fired a shot past the goalkeeper at the near post. Aizawl’s control continued into the second half, with Lalbiakdika leading the charge in attack.

The winger doubled Aizawl’s lead in the 77th minute, latching onto a through ball before rounding substitute goalkeeper Lalmuansanga and slotting the ball into an empty net. Delhi struggled to mount any significant response, failing to break Aizawl’s defensive line. (With inputs from PTI)