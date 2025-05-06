In coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs' nationwide preparedness exercise, Aizawl will conduct a large-scale civil defence mock drill on May 7. The drill is aimed at boosting emergency response readiness among citizens and institutions in the city.



According to official sources, the mock drill will commence at 11:00 am on May 7, spanning the area between Civil Hospital Aizawl and the All India Radio Station in Tuikhuahtlang.



As part of the exercise, a warning siren will be sounded from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, signaling the start of a mock air raid scenario.



In a special evening session, another siren will be issued at 6:30 PM, after which Aizawl city will observe a five-minute blackout, simulating emergency blackout conditions in the event of an air threat.



To further raise public awareness, 15 high schools across Aizawl have been selected to participate in a school-based awareness programme as part of the drill. The initiative is expected to educate students and the wider public about safety protocols during potential emergencies.



Authorities have urged residents to cooperate fully with the exercise, emphasizing that such drills are critical for ensuring public safety and preparedness in times of crisis.