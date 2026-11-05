Mizoram is aiming to attract more than 5,000 participants, including international athletes, for the third edition of the Aizawl International Half Marathon (AIHM), scheduled for February 20, 2027.

The event, which will be held at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, will offer a total prize pool of Rs 20 lakh, Sports and Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar announced on November 4.

The target marks a significant increase in participation from the previous editions. The inaugural marathon in April 2025 drew around 1,500 participants, while the second edition in February 2026 saw nearly 3,000 runners, including 16 international athletes from countries such as Kenya, Ethiopia, Bahrain, the United Kingdom and France.

The third edition will feature five race categories: the 21.1-km half marathon, 10-km open race, 5-km fun race, junior race and senior/veteran race. The organisers are expecting participation from professional athletes, amateur runners, students, fitness enthusiasts and NCC cadets.

A notable addition to the 2027 edition is the involvement of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), with its Director General, Lieutenant General Virendra Vats, agreeing to become one of the patrons of the event. The NCC is expected to facilitate the participation of cadets, subject to institutional arrangements.

The development followed a meeting between Hmar, Vats and AIHM curator Captain Rahul Bali in New Delhi.

The Mizoram government is also looking to use the marathon to attract visitors and generate business for local establishments, including hotels, homestays, restaurants, transport operators and local entrepreneurs.

As part of the event, a three-day expo will be organised from February 18 to 20, with the bib distribution and race-kit collection scheduled for February 18 and 19. The expo will also feature health and wellness displays, partner showcases and cultural programmes.

Speaking about the event, Hmar said the marathon had grown beyond a sporting initiative and had the potential to bring together athletes and communities from across India and abroad.

He said the government wanted to use sports to promote youth participation, fitness and tourism while creating economic opportunities for local communities.

AIHM is organised by the Government of Mizoram in association with Innovations India, with support from the Athletics Federation of India, Sports Authority of India, Northeast Frontier Railway and other institutions. The event is accredited by the Athletics Federation of India.

The government is seeking to establish the marathon as an annual sporting attraction while positioning Mizoram as a destination for sports tourism.