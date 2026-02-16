Aizawl International Half Marathon sees participation double, draws global field

Nearly 3,000 runners, including 16 elite international athletes, took part in the second edition of the Aizawl International Half Marathon (AIHM), marking a sharp rise in participation and positioning the event among the region’s fastest-growing distance races.

The race began at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium and featured athletes from Kenya, Ethiopia, Bahrain, the United Kingdom and France, alongside runners from across India and the North East. Participation has nearly doubled from last year’s 1,500 entrants, reflecting what organisers described as the marathon’s growing credibility.

Governor Vijay Kumar Singh flagged off the event. Speaking at the venue, he said, “The AQI is very good; the weather is very good,” adding that organisers are looking at the race “becoming an iconic event in the whole world.”

The event was organised by the Mizoram government in partnership with Innovations India. State officials said the scale of this year’s edition indicates improved capacity to host large sporting events.

Sports and Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said the marathon is “becoming bigger and stronger with each edition”. He added that the presence of international athletes and runners from across the country shows that “Mizoram is ready to host global events”, calling it “a major boost for our tourism and sports ecosystem”.

In the men’s 21km open category, Kenya’s Kemboi Kevin Kiprono finished first with a chip time of 1:06:28. Nafsen Ejeta Balcha clocked 1:06:38, while Clinton Kibet Mutai followed closely at 1:06:39.

Renu Singh secured first place in the women’s 21km open category with a time of 1:21:22. Tsige Debay Tadese (1:21:35) and Marta Hirpato Yota (1:21:36) finished second and third respectively, underlining the competitive field.

Captain Rahul Bali, curator of the event, described the growth as significant. “From 1,500 runners last year to almost 3,000 runners this year, the response has been phenomenal. We have runners from countries in Europe, Middle East, Africa,” he said, adding that the aim is to make Aizawl “one of India’s most iconic running destinations”.

Officials said the successful conduct of the race highlights the state’s expanding sports infrastructure and event management capabilities. With rising participation and international representation, the marathon has emerged as a key sporting fixture in the North East, with organisers signalling plans for further expansion in future editions.