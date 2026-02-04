Aizawl International half marathon to be held on February 14

The second edition of the Aizawl International Half Marathon (AIHM) in Mizoram will be held on February 14, Mizoram Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar announced on February 3.



Addressing a press conference, Hmar said this year’s event will be held on a larger scale, with increased participation and a stronger talent pool, while also giving a boost to sports tourism in the state.



The race will begin and conclude at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl. The inaugural edition of the half marathon, held in April last year, attracted around 1,500 participants from across the country.



“With the recent expansion of the railway network to Sairang near Aizawl, we expect record participation from athletes and spectators across India,” the minister said.



Hmar said the AIHM plays an important role in promoting public health and showcasing Mizoram’s cultural heritage and natural beauty. He added that the event has now become a permanent feature on the state’s tourism calendar.



“The Aizawl International Half Marathon is more than just a race; it is Mizoram’s calling card to the world, highlighting our hospitality and scenic landscape,” he said.



Professional athletes from several foreign countries are also expected to participate in the event, which carries a total prize pool of over Rs 15 lakh, the minister added.