Aizawl launches mass cleanliness drive to boost tourism, go garbage-free

A large-scale cleanliness drive was carried out across Aizawl on March 28 as part of efforts to transform the state capital into one of the cleanest cities in the country.

The initiative was organised by the Coordination Committee for Aizawl City Cleanliness, in collaboration with the state’s Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) Department, Aizawl Smart City Ltd, Aizawl Municipal Corporation, and the Central Young Mizo Association.

UD&PA Secretary Lalmalsawma Pachuau flagged off the drive in front of Vanapa Hall and urged citizens to actively participate in maintaining cleanliness.

Addressing the gathering, Pachuau said cleanliness is not only a civic responsibility but also an important aspect of patriotism. He emphasised that a clean environment contributes to economic growth by enhancing the state’s appeal as a tourist destination.

Officials said the campaign saw wide participation from government departments and various branches of the Young Mizo Association (YMA), despite adverse weather conditions in some areas.

As part of the initiative, 15 major garbage “black spots” across the city were identified for focused cleaning. YMA units located near these sites carried out intensive drives, while several local branches also organised similar activities in their respective neighbourhoods.

The campaign is part of a broader plan for municipal solid waste management in Aizawl, aimed at improving sanitation and making the city garbage-free.