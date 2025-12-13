Aizawl Municipal Corporation, JB Foundation join hands to implement Supreme Court's orders on stray dog control

In compliance with directives issued by the Supreme Court of India to address growing concerns over public safety and animal welfare, the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) has partnered with the JB Foundation (A Cause for Paws) to manage and humanely handle stray, abandoned, and abused dogs within Aizawl city.

On August 22, 2025, the Supreme Court laid down a set of nationwide guidelines to regulate the rising population of stray dogs, stressing the need to strike a balance between ensuring human safety and safeguarding animal rights. The apex court directed all States and Union Territories to take immediate measures to restrict the movement of stray dogs in public spaces and to establish adequate shelters or pounds for housing them. It also instructed governments to submit compliance reports within eight weeks, highlighting the urgency of the issue.

Reiterating its stance, the Supreme Court issued a further order on November 7, 2025, mandating regular inspections of locations where stray dogs could pose safety risks. These include government and private educational institutions, hospitals—ranging from primary health centres to medical colleges—sports complexes, stadiums, bus terminals, railway stations, and their surrounding areas. The court directed that such inspections be conducted at least once every three months and asked transport authorities and municipal bodies to ensure continuous monitoring to keep transit hubs free of stray dogs.

Acting swiftly on these directions, the AMC moved to implement the court’s orders at the local level. While Aizawl does not face the issue of large numbers of stray dogs roaming the streets, the city does have a significant number of neglected, abandoned, and abused dogs and cats.

To address this concern, AMC signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with JB Foundation on October 30, 2025. JB Foundation is the only organisation in Mizoram dedicated to rescuing abandoned, neglected, and abused animals and rehabilitating them at its rescue centre. The agreement was formally signed by Lalremruata Kullai, Joint Municipal Commissioner, AMC, and Ramzirthangi, President and Founder of JB Foundation.

Under the one-year agreement, AMC and JB Foundation will jointly manage and control stray, abandoned, and abused dogs within the municipal limits of Aizawl. As part of the arrangement, the JB Foundation Shelter at Bung Bangla, Tuirial, has been designated as the official facility for housing dogs collected from different parts of the city. AMC will be responsible for capturing stray dogs, while JB Foundation will manage shelter facilities and provide assistance during surveys conducted by the Dog Catcher Squad.

Municipal Commissioner Joseph H. Lalramsanga said the collaboration would ensure a structured and humane approach to animal management. “The shelter will play a crucial role in ensuring that rescued dogs are cared for in a safe and organised manner. A dedicated Dog Catcher Squad has also been formed under AMC to carry out this task,” he said.

The Dog Catcher Squad conducted its first survey on December 4 and 5, during which a neglected and abused dog was rescued on the second day. The animal was immediately provided medical treatment at the JB Animal Hospital and is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the rescue centre.

The joint initiative between AMC and JB Foundation marks a significant step towards safer public spaces, improved public health, and the humane treatment of animals in Aizawl, aligning local action with the Supreme Court’s nationwide directives.