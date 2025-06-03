Schools in Aizawl remained closed for the fourth consecutive day on June 3 as heavy rainfall continued to trigger landslides, mudflows, and rockfalls across various parts of the state.

A notification issued by Aizawl Deputy Commissioner and District Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lalhriatpuia advised all schools in the district to suspend student attendance on June 3 to ensure their safety and well-being.

The state capital witnessed intense rainfall on Tuesday morning, further aggravating the situation.

Earlier, all schools across the state were closed due to rain for three days on May 29, 30 and June 2.

The current wave of landslides, floods and other calamities triggered by heavy rains across Mizoram has claimed the lives of five people, including three Myanmarese refugees, so far.

Mizoram has been experiencing incessant rains since May 24 and heavy downpour from May 30 leaving a trail of destruction at several places.

Intra-state, inter-localities roads and highways have been blocked in 190 locations due to landslides, over 200 families evacuated due to floods and cracks caused by rain and more than 190 houses have collapsed or have been damaged in the current monsoon, according to state Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department.

A report by the IMD said that Aizawl district received 253.7 mm of rainfall in the last three days, followed by Khawzawl district 248.33 mm and Siaha district received 241.5 mm of rainfall during the same period.

Light to moderate rainfall is predicted in the coming five days, the report said.