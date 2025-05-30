Schools across Aizawl District stayed closed today as relentless rainfall pounded the region through the night, with authorities maintaining heightened vigilance despite no immediate landslide reports as of 6 am.

A rockfall at Chanmari Ramhlun road in Aizawl has highlighted the ongoing risks posed by the severe weather conditions that prompted the India Meteorological Department to issue a red alert for the entire state.

The IMD's warning of extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds led the Mizoram government to close all schools as a safety measure. The decision, announced Wednesday evening by the School Education Department, came after consultations with the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department based on alerts from meteorological centres in Guwahati and Aizawl.

Emergency response systems have been activated across the state, with the State Emergency Operations Centre and district-level emergency centres placed on high alert. Officials are urging residents to contact helplines 1077, 1070, 0389-2342520, or the universal emergency number 112 for assistance.

The Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department has advised citizens to remain indoors during adverse weather and report incidents to the nearest emergency centre immediately.

The current weather emergency evokes memories of last May's devastating landslides that claimed over 30 lives in Aizawl and surrounding districts following continuous heavy rainfall. Since that tragedy, state authorities have strengthened disaster preparedness protocols and improved inter-agency coordination to prevent similar casualties.

Monitoring efforts continue as weather officials track the storm system's movement across the state, with schools expected to remain closed until conditions improve and safety can be assured for students and staff.