On December 4, 2023, the Aizawl South I constituency witnessed a significant political event as the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) candidate C. Lalsawivunga emerged victorious in the Mizoram Assembly Elections.

ZPM candidate C. Lalsawivunga has won from Aizawl South-I, defeating MNF's K. Vanlalvena. C. Lalsawivunga polled 9124 votes compared to K. Vanlalvena's 5499.

The election results have indicated a shift in power, with the ZPM securing a majority by winning 27 seats out of the 40-member Mizoram Legislative Assembly.

In the previous 2018 elections, C. Lalsawivunga had won as an Independent candidate, securing 6808 votes and defeating the runner-up from the Mizo National Front (MNF), who had garnered 5759 votes. The margin of victory in 2018 was 1049 votes, showcasing a competitive race.



Also Read: Mizoram Election Results 2023: BJP's Dr. K Beichhua clinches victory in Siaha, party tally reaches 2

The recent elections held on November 7, 2023, saw the ZPM leading in 27 of the 40 seats by noon, according to Election Commission trends. The final tally confirmed ZPM's dominance with 27 seats, allowing them to form the government in the state. This outcome represents a significant change from the last elections in November 2018 when the MNF formed the government with Zoramthanga as the chief minister.

The Mizoram Legislative Assembly plays a crucial role in the governance of the state, with Kambhampati Hari Babu serving as the Governor since July 19, 2021, and Lalrinliana Sailo of the BJP holding the position of Speaker of the House since December 17, 2018.



The Deputy Speaker, H. Biakzaua from MNF, assumed office on February 8, 2023. Despite these positions, the latest election results indicate a new direction for Mizoram's leadership under the ZPM banner.

The voter turnout for the single-phase polls on November 7 was an impressive 80.66 per cent, reflecting the citizens' active participation in the democratic process.

With the ZPM's victory in Aizawl South I and their overall majority in the assembly, the political narrative in Mizoram is set for a new chapter, with C. Lalsawivunga at the forefront in his constituency.

