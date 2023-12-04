In the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023, Lalchhuanthanga of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) emerged victorious in the AIZAWL SOUTH-II (ST) constituency, securing a resounding mandate with 9117 votes. Dr. Lalmalsawma Nghaka of the Indian National Congress trailed behind with 7478 votes, while Denghmingthanga of the Mizo National Front garnered 5352 votes. H. Biaklawma, an Independent candidate, secured 131 votes, and 51 votes were cast for None of the Above (NOTA).

The triumph of Lalchhuanthanga in AIZAWL SOUTH-II (ST) adds to the growing momentum of the Zoram People's Movement in the state. Meanwhile, in a significant upset, Chief Minister Zoramthanga of the Mizo National Front conceded defeat in the Aizawl East I constituency. Lalthansanga of ZPM emerged victorious with a margin of 2101 votes, marking a notable setback for Zoramthanga's political career.

ZPM's influence reverberated across Mizoram, as K Sapdanga secured a landslide victory in the Aizawl North III constituency with an impressive margin of 1800 votes. The party, which entered the political scene in 2018, has now altered the political landscape of Mizoram.

A rising star in the ZPM, Jeje Lalpekhlua, claimed victory in the South Tuipui Assembly constituency, winning by a slim margin of 135 votes. Lalpekhlua's success has brought a sense of pride to the party, showcasing the strength of the Zoram People’s Movement among the youth.

Further adding to ZPM's triumph, party leader Lalduhoma clinched a decisive victory in the Serchhip constituency. With these wins, speculations are rife about ZPM forming the government, and reports suggest that Lalduhoma is scheduled to meet the Governor for discussions before the official government formation.

In a separate development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made its mark in Mizoram as K Hrahmo secured victory in the Palak constituency, obtaining 6,064 votes and winning by a margin of 1,241 votes. The saffron party is also leading in another constituency, signaling its growing influence in Mizoram politics.