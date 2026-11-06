Mizoram Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar on November 6 reviewed preparations for the upcoming Winter Festival and urged officials to promote responsible tourism while ensuring a welcoming experience for visitors.

Chairing a meeting of the festival's Working Committee in Aizawl, Hmar discussed the roles and responsibilities of various departments involved in organising the event and called for close coordination among them.

The minister stressed the importance of creating an environment that would be comfortable for tourists, particularly those visiting from outside Mizoram, who may have lifestyles and practices different from those of local residents.

He said mutual understanding and respect for local customs and traditions were essential, and called for greater awareness among both tourists and residents about responsible behaviour and respect for local ways of life.

The main celebrations of the Winter Festival will be held at Aizawl Lammual from December 11 to 13.

Other events are planned at Tlaizawng (Cherry Blossom) Paradise in Phuaibuang, Saitual district, near the Manipur border, as well as at Sakawrhmuituai Sunset and Chepa Nun in Darzo, among other locations.