In a decisive move to uphold legal standards and public safety, the Aizawl Two-Wheeler Taxi Association (ATTA) has launched a city-wide inspection drive targeting two-wheeler taxis operated by non-local and foreign drivers. The crackdown follows the Association’s findings that a significant number of such drivers are functioning without valid identification documents.



ATTA officials have expressed concern that many of these operators do not possess essential identity proofs such as the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or the Aadhaar card, casting doubts over the legality of their operations and raising security concerns within the city’s transport sector.



To address the issue, ATTA has called upon the public to assist by reporting any instances of illegal or unverified drivers they may encounter. Furthermore, the Association has appealed to all two-wheeler taxi owners to employ only verified residents of Mizoram to ensure order, safety, and compliance within Aizawl's public transport system.



The Association has emphasized that the inspection drive will continue until all unauthorized operations are curbed, reaffirming its commitment to protect the interests of both passengers and legitimate taxi operators.