Aizawl has been named the ‘State First Swachh City of Mizoram’ in the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, recognising the state capital’s efforts in cleanliness and sanitation, officials said on November 11.

The award was presented at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu.

Aizawl Mayor H Lalremtluanga and officials of the state’s Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) department attended the ceremony to receive the award on behalf of the city.

The Swachh Survekshan is conducted annually by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Launched in 2016, the survey assesses cleanliness and sanitation standards in urban areas across the country, encouraging competition among cities to improve waste management and sanitation.

The latest recognition adds to Mizoram’s record in the national cleanliness survey. Aizawl was earlier recognised as the Fastest Moving City in the North East Zone in 2017, while Lunglei, Biate, Champhai, Vairengte and Serchhip have also received various awards over the years.

Lunglei received the ‘Promising Swachh Shehar of Mizoram’ award in 2024-25, while Aizawl was recognised as a ‘Clean City within Mizoram’ in 2023.

Mizoram had also secured the first rank in the ‘Fastest Mover State’ category among states with fewer than 100 urban local bodies in 2021.

