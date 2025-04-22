A resident of Saikhamakawn locality in Mizoram's Aizawl, Lalrinpuii, was honoured with the prestigious Aspee LM Patel Farmer of the Year Award 2022 under the Woman Farmer – Enterprising Woman in Vegetable Cultivation (North East Region) category.

The award was presented last Friday in Mumbai by Lok Sabha MP Shashank Mani Tripathi, according to officials from the State Horticulture Department.

Lalrinpuii began off-season tomato cultivation in 2018 after receiving specialized training from horticulture experts. Since then, she has emerged as a leading figure in vegetable farming in the region.

Her achievements include multiple accolades, such as the Best State Farmer Award 2020–2021, Best Horticulture Farmer Award for Aizawl District 2022, and the District Millionaire Farmer of India Award 2023.

Prior to her selection, the Aspee Agricultural Research and Development Foundation of Mumbai conducted four separate assessments to evaluate her work and success.