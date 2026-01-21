All households, schools in Mizoram villages covered under Jal Jeevan Mission: Officials

All households and schools in rural areas of Mizoram have been provided with tap water connections under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission, officials said on January 21.

The achievement marks a major milestone in ensuring access to safe and adequate drinking water across the state’s villages.

The update was shared during a meeting of the State Water and Sanitation Mission Apex Committee, chaired by Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, to review the status of completed and ongoing projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Officials said functional household tap connections have now been extended to all rural households, schools and anganwadi centres in the state.

According to officials, a total of 852 projects are being implemented under the mission in Mizoram, all of which have already been completed. These projects collectively ensured universal coverage of tap water connections in rural habitations.

The meeting also deliberated on challenges faced during the implementation of the projects and discussed measures to address operational and maintenance issues to ensure long-term sustainability. Emphasis was laid on inter-departmental coordination to strengthen implementation and monitoring mechanisms.

Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena underscored the importance of close coordination among concerned departments to effectively implement and sustain the water supply projects, officials added.