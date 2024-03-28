All six candidates contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Mizoram Parliamentary Constituency successfully cleared the scrutiny process on Thursday.

The scrutiny was overseen by Returning Officer Nazuk Kumar and General Observer Dr. Nipun Vinayak.

Among those who passed the examination were Lalbiakzama from the Congress party, Richard Vanlalhmangaiha from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Vanlalhmuaka from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and K. Vanlalvena from the Mizo National Front (MNF), who is also the incumbent Rajya Sabha MP.

Additionally, Rita Malsawmi from the Mizoram People’s Conference and Independent candidate Lalhriatrenga Chhangte were present for the scrutiny process.

The successful clearance of all six candidates indicates that they are eligible to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, ensuring a diverse range of choices for voters in the Mizoram Parliamentary Constituency.