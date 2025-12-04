American journalist maimed by landmine in Myanmar, undergoing surgery in Mizoram

American freelance journalist Collin Mayfield sustained serious injuries while reporting on the Myanmar conflict.

Mayfield accidentally stepped on a landmine while accompanying a PDF-Zoland column near Mount Kennedy in Tedim township, Chin State.

The explosion caused the loss of toes on his left foot and left him with injuries to his left arm and right leg. He was immediately evacuated to India and is currently undergoing treatment at Ebenezer Hospital in Aizawl, Mizoram.

Hospital sources confirmed that surgeons are scheduled to operate on his injured left leg at 1 PM today.

Mayfield, known for reporting from war zones across the world, recently produced a three-part documentary titled “The Chin Resistance,” which provides in-depth coverage of Myanmar’s ongoing civil war.